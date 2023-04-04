Koli Cricket Foundation clinch U-13 tournament

Ganesh Palkar CC were bundled out for 106 in 23.4 overs

Shaun Korgaokar’s all-round show guided Koli Cricket Foundation to an eight-wicket win over Ganesh Palkar CC in the Ageas Federal Insurance Cup for U-13s at the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation ground at Mahul, Chembur.

Ganesh Palkar CC were bundled out for 106 in 23.4 overs. Apart from Aakash Mangde (37) none of the other batsmen could combat the tight bowling of their opponents. Shaun was the pick of the bowlers with 5-22 and was well supported by Donny Dias (2-9).

In response, Mihir Sawant (16) and Prachit Aamkar (22) gave Koli Cricket Foundation a good start before Ved Tendulkar (15 not out) and Shaun Korgaonkar (30 not out) took their team to victory with a partnership of 43 runs. Shaun was adjudged man of the match in the final and best bowler of the tournament. Ayush Shinde, was named best batsman and Shreyash Gowari, best fielder.

