Dilip Vengsarkar bereaved

Dilip Vengsarkar. Pic/Atul Kamble

Balwant Vengsarkar, the father of former India cricket captain Dilip, passed away on Tuesday. He was 93. Vengsarkar had been a resident of Hindu Colony, Dadar (East).

Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege described Vengsarkar Sr as, “a pleasant, caring gentleman who always enquired about how we were doing on the personal and professional front.”