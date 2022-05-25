Dilip Vengsarkar bereaved

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dilip Vengsarkar. Pic/Atul Kamble


Balwant Vengsarkar, the father of former India cricket captain Dilip, passed away on Tuesday. He was 93. Vengsarkar had been a resident of Hindu Colony, Dadar (East).

Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege described Vengsarkar Sr as, “a pleasant, caring gentleman who always enquired about how we were doing on the personal and professional front.”





