Kraig Brathwaite: West Indies will learn from Australia thrashing

Bad days happen and bad games, and obviously this was a bad game for us, but it’s not the end of the world. I think as a group we have the talent, we have the ability. We just have to believe in ourselves and go forward and get better as a Test team,” Brathwaite said

Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he had full confidence in his young side despite two crushing Test defeats to Australia. The Caribbean team put up a fight in the first Test at Perth, taking it to a fifth day before losing by 164 runs.

Also Read: Kraigg Brathwaite’s ton keeps Windies alive in Perth

They were completely outclassed, dismissed for just 77 in their second innings to crash by a huge 419 runs. “Bad days happen and bad games, and obviously this was a bad game for us, but it’s not the end of the world. I think as a group we have the talent, we have the ability. We just have to believe in ourselves and go forward and get better as a Test team,” Brathwaite said.

Also Read: Ponting returns to the commentary box at Perth; details his health scare

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever