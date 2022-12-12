Breaking News
Kraig Brathwaite: West Indies will learn from Australia thrashing

Updated on: 12 December,2022 09:05 AM IST  |  Adelaide
Kraigg Brathwaite


West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he had full confidence in his young side despite two crushing Test defeats to Australia. The Caribbean team put up a fight in the first Test at Perth, taking it to a fifth day before losing by 164 runs.


They were completely outclassed, dismissed for just 77 in their second innings to crash by a huge 419 runs. “Bad days happen and bad games, and obviously this was a bad game for us, but it’s not the end of the world. I think as a group we have the talent, we have the ability. We just have to believe in ourselves and go forward and get better as a Test team,” Brathwaite said.  


