KSA under-12 selection trials on December 27

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karnatak Sporting Association club. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Karnatak Sporting Association will be conducting selection trials for boys under-12 MCA Bhaskar trophy tournament, starting from first week of January.


Players born on and after September 1, 2012 are eligible to attend the selection trials, which will be held at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan, on December 27 from 4 to 6.15 pm.


The boys must carry their cricket kit and whites. All players should carry their original birth certificate.


For further inquiry, contact: Bala Shetty (Coach) - 9619172047.

