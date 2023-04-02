Breaking News
KSA win Talim Shield tied match through superior boundary count

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Even the Super Over ended with the same score of 14. But KSA had the last laugh, winning the game by virtue of three more fours as compared to Payyade SC

Tanush Kotian and Gaurish Jadhav


There are 12 Mumbai cricketers enjoying being part of various IPL-16 squads.


However, Saturday’s Padmakar Talim Shield quarter-final between Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) and Payyade Sports Club provided 22 city cricketers a similar thrill.



The 20-over game was tied when Payyade SC ended up with 163 at KSA, Cross Maidan.


Even the Super Over ended with the same score of 14. But KSA had the last laugh, winning the game by virtue of three more fours as compared to Payyade SC.

Put into bat, KSA scored 163-6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to Gaurish Jadhav (34-ball 64, 8x4, 2x6) and Tanush Kotian (41-ball 46, 5x4).

For Payyade SC, pacer Deepak Shetty claimed 3-34. In reply, Omkar Ghule (34-ball 42), Sagar Mishra (28-ball 39) and Raunaq Sharma (22-ball 30 not out) helped Payyade to post 163-7. For KSA, left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan and pacer Atul Singh claimed three wickets each.   

In the Super Over, KSA were looking to go past 14 runs. Opener Eknath Kerkar smashed a six off pacer Shetty on the very first ball. However, he got out on the next ball. KSA needed seven to win off the last ball and Jadhav hit a six over the square leg fence to level the scores.

KSA had 23 fours in the game, which included a couple of boundaries in the Super Over; the losing team hit 20. “It was a thrilling encounter. The atmosphere 
was totally different and exciting. Gaurish and Tanush batted brilliantly, but it was Gaurish’s six off the last ball in the Super Over which brought us back in the game,” KSA skipper Chavan, who has represented Rajasthan Royals, told Sunday mid-day.  

