Karnataka beat Haryana to enter Vijay Hazare final

Devdutt Padikkal. Pic/PTI

Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran produced a masterclass in tackling spinners on a tough pitch as their fifties facilitated Karnataka’s entry into the Vijay Hazare Trophy final with a five-wicket win over Haryana here on Wednesday.

Chasing 238, Devdutt (86, 113b, 8x4, 1x6) and Smaran (76, 94b, 3x4, 3x6) milked 128 runs for the third wicket as Karnataka overhauled the target in 47.2 overs.

