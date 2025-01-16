Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut hospital director, five others booked for removing woman's kidney
Nagpur Railway Station marks 100 years of service
Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected
Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to govt
No water supply in parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Karnataka beat Haryana to enter Vijay Hazare final

Karnataka beat Haryana to enter Vijay Hazare final

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:52 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Chasing 238, Devdutt (86, 113b, 8x4, 1x6) and Smaran (76, 94b, 3x4, 3x6) milked 128 runs for the third wicket as Karnataka overhauled the target in 47.2 overs

Karnataka beat Haryana to enter Vijay Hazare final

Devdutt Padikkal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Karnataka beat Haryana to enter Vijay Hazare final
x
00:00

Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran produced a masterclass in tackling spinners on a tough pitch as their fifties facilitated Karnataka’s entry into the Vijay Hazare Trophy final with a five-wicket win over Haryana here on Wednesday.


Chasing 238, Devdutt (86, 113b, 8x4, 1x6) and Smaran (76, 94b, 3x4, 3x6) milked 128 runs for the third wicket as Karnataka overhauled the target in 47.2 overs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Devdutt Padikkal vijay hazare trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK