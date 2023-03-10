Kusal Mendis’s 87 helps Sri Lanka dominate opening day v NZ

Breaking News
10 March,2023
AFP |

At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 39 with Kasun Rajitha contributing 16 to an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 35

SL’s Kusal Mendis in full flow against NZ yesterday. Pic/AFP


Kusal Mendis made a lively 87 off 83 balls to put tourists Sri Lanka in the driving seat at 305-6 after the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday. 


At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 39 with Kasun Rajitha contributing 16 to an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 35. New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss in Christchurch, where conditions were ripe for his seam attack to strike, but instead it was Sri Lanka’s band of classy batsmen who dominated.



It is a must-win Test for Sri Lanka to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, but veteran batsman Angelo Mathews said Mendis attacked as if he was playing an explosive game of Twenty20.


