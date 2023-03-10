Kusal Mendis’s 87 helps Sri Lanka dominate opening day v NZ

At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 39 with Kasun Rajitha contributing 16 to an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 35

SL’s Kusal Mendis in full flow against NZ yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kusal Mendis made a lively 87 off 83 balls to put tourists Sri Lanka in the driving seat at 305-6 after the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 39 with Kasun Rajitha contributing 16 to an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 35. New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss in Christchurch, where conditions were ripe for his seam attack to strike, but instead it was Sri Lanka’s band of classy batsmen who dominated.

It is a must-win Test for Sri Lanka to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, but veteran batsman Angelo Mathews said Mendis attacked as if he was playing an explosive game of Twenty20.

Also read: New Zealand hope 'record-breaker' Kane Williamson is ready for first Test vs Sri Lanka

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever