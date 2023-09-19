The opener was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the fourth ODI against South Africa last week

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Labuschagne back in Oz team as Head suffers injury, will miss first half of WC x 00:00

A fracture in the left hand has ruled out Australia batter Travis Head from the first half of the World Cup in India with his participation in the rest of the tournament also uncertain, leaving the door open for the inclusion of in-form Marnus Labuschagne.

The opener was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the fourth ODI against South Africa last week. Head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that Head, will miss the three-match ODI series against India beginning on Friday, doesn’t require surgery but the Australian selectors need to deliberate on the risk of “carrying” him in the World Cup squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever