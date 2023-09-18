ODI rankings: Battle for top spot beckons ahead of 2023 World Cup

ODI rankings: The race for the Numero Uno spot in ODIs is heating up with several teams in the running to go top of the pile ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup

India-Australia players (Pic: AFP)

The race for the Numero Uno spot in ODIs is heating up Pakistan stayed firm at the top at the end of the tournament Australia missed their chance to top the rankings after their series loss to South Africa

The race for the Numero Uno spot in ODIs is heating up with several teams in the running to go top of the pile ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Despite an early elimination and India's overwhelming triumph over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Pakistan stayed firm at the top at the end of the tournament.

Australia, meanwhile, missed their chance to top the rankings after their series loss to South Africa. The Aussies led the series 2-0 before the hosts launched a remarkable comeback and won three straight games to secure a series victory on Sunday.

The loss to Bangladesh prior to the final harmed India's chances of reaching the top of the rankings, and even a record-breaking triumph against Sri Lanka in just over six overs did not propel them to the top.

Mid-Day takes a closer look at the matches that each team will play before the ODI World Cup kicks off on October 5.

Australia

Current ranking: Third

Current rating points: 113

Upcoming fixtures: India (September 22, 24, 27)

Following their series loss to South Africa, Australia is no longer guaranteed to be the top-ranked team before the start of the World Cup. They will need to sweep India in order to enter the World Cup as the top-ranked team, as per ICC. However, if Australia wins the first two games of the series, they will be ranked first until at least the final ODI. Australia's three-match series in India at the end of this month will have a significant impact on who is ranked first at the start of the World Cup.

India

Current ranking: Second

Current rating points: 115 (114.659)

Upcoming fixtures: against Australia (September 22, 24, 27)

India is in a strong position to surpass Australia in the series, which begins on September 22. In fact, if India wins the first ODI, it will overtake Pakistan as the top-ranked team in all three forms. The Rohit Sharma-led side is coming off a sensational Asia Cup victory, and if they defeat Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday next week, they may be in first place as early as Friday next week.

In a similar vein to Australia, India's forthcoming three-match series against Pat Cummins' side might be decisive in determining which team enters the World Cup as the top-ranked squad. If India avoids a whitewash but loses the series to Australia, Pakistan will be the top-ranked team heading into the World Cup. Conversely, a 3-0 loss to Australia will see India slip to third position and Australia go on top.

Pakistan

Current ranking: First

Current rating: 115 (114.889)

Upcoming fixtures: No matches prior to the World Cup

Pakistan's chances of being ranked first at the outset of the World Cup were dealt with a blow after they lost their final Super Four match at the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka. Moreover, with no official ODI matches scheduled before the World Cup, their hopes of entering the tournament as the top-ranked team will be solely dependent on the outcome of the India-Australia series.

(With agency inputs)