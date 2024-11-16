Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lad Raghuvanshi guide Mumbai to nine wicket win over Services

Lad, Raghuvanshi guide Mumbai to nine-wicket win over Services

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The victory enabled Mumbai to maintain their third sport in the group with 22 points, behind Baroda (27) and Jammu and Kashmir (23) after five rounds

Lad, Raghuvanshi guide Mumbai to nine-wicket win over Services

Siddesh Lad, A Raghuvanshi and Ayush Badoni

Listen to this article
Lad, Raghuvanshi guide Mumbai to nine-wicket win over Services
x
00:00

Siddesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made prudent fifties as Mumbai registered a facile nine-wicket win over Services on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘A’ match here on Saturday.


Mumbai earn six points


Mumbai, resuming from overnight 24 for one, breezed past the target of 135 in 35.4 overs.


Lad (73 not out, 8x4, 2x6) and Raghuvanshi (55 not out,  6x4) milked 128 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand as Mumbai ended up at 137 for one at Palam ground.

The victory enabled Mumbai to maintain their third sport in the group with 22 points, behind Baroda (27) and Jammu and Kashmir (23) after five rounds.

Services stayed put on the fifth slot with 13 points. The next round of Ranji Trophy will begin from January 23, 2025 after finishing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy white ball tournaments.

Also Read: Mohinder hits out in new book 'Fearless', next one set to be more explosive

Meanwhile, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, skipper Ayush Badoni  played the most defining knock of his short but eventful first-class career.

Badoni hits unbeaten 205

Badoni’s maiden double hundred unbeaten 205 not only gave Delhi three points against Jharkhand but more importantly kept them in contention for a possible quarter-final berth on Saturday. Delhi are third in Group ‘D’ with 14 points from five games and would need two outright wins in January against Saurashtra and Railways to qualify for the quarter-finals. 

The innings almost single-handedly carried Delhi past Jharkhand’s more than decent first innings score of 382. In fact, on 199, Badoni lofted Jharkhand’s left-arm spinner Anukul Roy into the stands to give his team the first innings lead and also completed his individual milestone.

Brief scores
Services 240 and 182 lost to Mumbai 288 and 137-1 (S Lad 73*, A Raghuvanshi 55*) by nine wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK