Siddesh Lad, A Raghuvanshi and Ayush Badoni

Listen to this article Lad, Raghuvanshi guide Mumbai to nine-wicket win over Services x 00:00

Siddesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made prudent fifties as Mumbai registered a facile nine-wicket win over Services on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘A’ match here on Saturday.

Mumbai earn six points

Mumbai, resuming from overnight 24 for one, breezed past the target of 135 in 35.4 overs.

Lad (73 not out, 8x4, 2x6) and Raghuvanshi (55 not out, 6x4) milked 128 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand as Mumbai ended up at 137 for one at Palam ground.

The victory enabled Mumbai to maintain their third sport in the group with 22 points, behind Baroda (27) and Jammu and Kashmir (23) after five rounds.

Services stayed put on the fifth slot with 13 points. The next round of Ranji Trophy will begin from January 23, 2025 after finishing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy white ball tournaments.

Meanwhile, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, skipper Ayush Badoni played the most defining knock of his short but eventful first-class career.

Badoni hits unbeaten 205

Badoni’s maiden double hundred unbeaten 205 not only gave Delhi three points against Jharkhand but more importantly kept them in contention for a possible quarter-final berth on Saturday. Delhi are third in Group ‘D’ with 14 points from five games and would need two outright wins in January against Saurashtra and Railways to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The innings almost single-handedly carried Delhi past Jharkhand’s more than decent first innings score of 382. In fact, on 199, Badoni lofted Jharkhand’s left-arm spinner Anukul Roy into the stands to give his team the first innings lead and also completed his individual milestone.

Brief scores

Services 240 and 182 lost to Mumbai 288 and 137-1 (S Lad 73*, A Raghuvanshi 55*) by nine wickets

