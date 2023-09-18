Aggression picked up from his RCB senior Virat Kohli paid dividends in Colombo as Sri Lanka had no answer to the Hyderabad pacer’s swing bowling

India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where Rohit and co won by 10 wickets yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Fallen Lanka bow to sensational Siraj x 00:00

Mohammed Siraj was once considered an understudy of Mohammed Shami. The pupil has now mastered the art. Before the start of the Asia Cup, it was thought that fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Shami would spearhead the pace bowling attack. But the team management plumped for Siraj and paid big dividends as India head into the World Cup in two weeks’ time.

Siraj has always been known for his aggressive attitude. He never takes a step back when up against the most aggressive batter. Probably, he learned that trait while he was starting his career with the RCB in the IPL, where skipper Virat Kohli was always encouraging him to be aggressive. Siraj has carried that attitude into the international arena and with his aggressive bowling has rattled many top-class batters earlier too. But what he achieved today was exceptional.



When Sri Lanka decided to bat first in the final, he picked up four wickets in his second over after starting with a maiden. As Bumrah had a scalp in the first over of the match, at the end of the fourth over, with Sri Lanka on 12-5. It virtually was game, set and match for India in a matter of minutes.

Siraj picked up two more wickets and was looking for his seventh which would have given him the best ODI figures by an Indian. But then, he had tired out in his later overs and had to settle for the fourth-best by an Indian in ODIs. At 6-21 he stands behind only Stuart Binny (4-6), Anil Kumble (6-12) and his partner-in-crime Bumrah (6-19).

Rarely have we seen such a devastating opening spell by an Indian pacer. To knock off four top-order batters in a matter of six balls is indeed a rare feat.

The Hyderabadi paceman will always remember this spell especially as it helped India bag their record eighth Asia Cup in 16 editions.

There is no doubt that luck favoured the Indian pace bowlers, especially Siraj. When the toss took place, it was hot and sultry with the sun shining brightly. Home skipper Dasun Shanaka thus had no hesitation to bat on winning the toss. Just as the organisers were preparing for the national anthems, it began to rain. Quickly, the covers came on.

When play finally started 40 minutes later, it had become cool with a strong breeze and cloud cover. That was an ideal condition for swing bowling.

Siraj bowling from the press box end had the advantage of a strong breeze from behind and he made the most of it.

Bowling at a fast pace, he swung the ball late and negotiating his lethal deliveries just proved beyond the batters. Sri Lanka were bundled out for a mere 50, the lowest that Indian bowlers have swiped out an opponent, the earlier being Bangladesh for 58 at Mirpur in 2014.

At the post-match media interaction, Rohit Sharma had high praise for the pacer bowlers. “I was really surprised how much help there was in the pitch for the pace bowlers. But then, we had the quality bowlers to exploit those conditions. The pace bowlers bowled very well, and deserve praise, especially Siraj. I have seen him bowl aggressively in recent times and this evening it was no different. The performance today gives us a lot of confidence as we go into the World Cup.”

4

No. of wickets claimed by Siraj in an over, the most by an Indian