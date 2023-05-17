How upbeat Titans roared into playoffs with win over 'out-of-reckoning' Sunrisers

Sunrisers’s all-time great head coach Brian points to team’s helplessness against rampaging Gujarat Titans, whose Mohd Shami and Mohit Sharma were unstoppable with the ball

SRH head coach Brian Lara

It was a game that resembled Test cricket as Gujarat Titans dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Subhman Gill’s maiden IPL century, scored with copybook Test match strokes, put Titans on the road to another 200-plus score, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s five wickets restricted them to 188.

Then came the Powerplay tormentor of teams this season—Mohammed Shami (4-21). He turned on his deadly lengths, more suited for Test cricket, to derail the Sunrisers, who lost seven wickets for 59 runs in the ninth over.

Gujarat Titans pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma during their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday. Pics/AFP

Yash Dayal, playing his first match after being hit for five successive sixes by KKR’s Rinku Singh on April 9, also accounted for Abhishek Sharma in the Powerplay. Mohit Sharma probably picked up a trick or two from Shami and accounted for four wickets in the middle overs as Hyderabad finished 34 short of the victory target of 189.

Heinrich Klaasen (64, 44 balls, 4x4, 3x6) looked like playing on a different wicket than his teammates, but his solo act wasn’t enough for the Sunrisers.

“It’s unfortunate. We sort of lost the game in the first six to eight overs, unable to get a partnership together. Klaasen again must be given credit. He has been tremendous throughout the season. Many a time, he has played a sole hand. Today was another exceptional innings,” SRH head coach Brian Lara said in reply to a question from mid-day during the post-match interaction.

Klaasen, the lone fighter

“I sit in the dugout and never lose hope when Klaasen is out there,” the West Indian legend enthused about the South African batter. Raving about Shami’s skills, Lara said: “We said [to] the guys, Shami is looking for wickets. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Powerplay.

Titans’s bowling tactics

“Everyone was very aware of the approach or tactics GT employ when they come out to bowl.

“As a unit, we were unable to match up to what was expected. On paper, this is a respectable batting line-up. We just weren’t able to come to the party enough times to find ourselves may be in the top four at this stage of the tournament,” he said in reply to a question on the failure of the Indian batters.

Gujarat, the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, have had problems in their last two matches. Their middle order has failed. But a member of their coaching unit—assistant coach Mithun Manhas—is not worried. “The tournament has been a roller-coaster ride for most teams. This time around, we have qualified in the 13th game,” Manhas remarked, indicating that no team are free of problems.