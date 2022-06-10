Leach retained in England squad for 2nd Test v NZ

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  London
Jack Leach missed the majority of England’s five-wicket win in the series opener at Lord’s after falling on his head while saving a boundary on the first morning

Jack Leach has kept his place in an unchanged England XI for the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge starting Friday after being passed fit following concussion. 

Leach missed the majority of England’s five-wicket win in the series opener at Lord’s after falling on his head while saving a boundary on the first morning. He was replaced by fellow spinner Matt Parkinson, England’s first concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field in Nottingham.




Also Read: SA boxer Buthelezi dies from brain injury


Uncapped Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton missed out again as England once more named their team a day ahead of schedule. England captain Ben Stokes, a pace-bowling all-rounder who has been managing a knee injury, sent down just 9.4 overs at Lord’s but an unchanged team indicates the hosts are confident their skipper will be able to play a full part with the ball.

