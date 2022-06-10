SA boxer Buthelezi dies from brain injury

World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round

Boxer Simiso Buthelezi, 24, died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a fight in Durban, Boxing South Africa said on Wednesday.

World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round.

