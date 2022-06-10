Breaking News
SA boxer Buthelezi dies from brain injury

Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Durban
World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Boxer Simiso Buthelezi, 24, died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a fight in Durban, Boxing South Africa said on Wednesday.

World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round.




