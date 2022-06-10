Sindhu, Sen enter quarter-finals

In the women’s singles, Sindhu was made to toil hard for over an hour by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia before winning 23-21, 20-22, 21-11 in the second round

PV Sindhu

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championship bronze winner Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament with contrasting wins here on Thursday.

Sen, who was part of the Indian team that claimed a historic Thomas Cup title triumph in Bangkok, registered a 21-18, 21-15 win over World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in 54 minutes in the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles, Sindhu was made to toil hard for over an hour by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia before winning 23-21, 20-22, 21-11 in the second round.

Sen, seeded seventh, will next be pitted against Chinese Taipei’s third seed Chou Tien Chen, who had defeated the Indian in a three-game thriller during the Thomas Cup last month in their only meeting.

A tough quarter-final awaits Sindhu as she will take on the winner of the match between Thailand’s fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon and Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

