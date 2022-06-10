‘It’s okay if I don’t win another individual title’

A five-year individual title drought notwithstanding, India shuttler HS Prannoy says Thomas Cup win has more than made up for any possible shortcomings

Pic/AFP

Hoping to break his individual title drought that has stretched to five years, HS Prannoy says he will have no regrets even if it doesn’t come his way since he has a Thomas Cup gold in his trophy cabinet now.

The giant-killer’s tag has stayed for far too long for Prannoy, who scripted some of the most headline-grabbing victories over top stars such as Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan, Chen Long and Viktor Axelsen.

However, he could not weave the big wins together in a week’s time and even though he rose to a career-best ranking of World No.8 in 2018, the Indian’s last individual title win came way back in 2017, at the US Open Grand Prix Gold.

“See there will be some extraordinary players, who go on to win continuously. But there are others who have the potential and have big wins against big players, but never been able to win something really big. I come in that category,” Prannoy said.

“I know I haven’t won something really big, maybe something is on the cards, it will come when it has to, but even if it doesn’t, it’s okay because you know you are putting in the effort. I think I have been blessed to be in that Thomas Cup squad.”

The Kerala shuttler had come close to winning a title after reaching the Swiss Open Super 300 final in March this year. Though Prannoy, currently ranked 23, couldn’t go the distance, his performance earned him a place in the Thomas Cup squad and he went on to play a pivotal role in India’s epic triumph by winning the decisive third singles against Malaysia and Denmark in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

It was his win over Jun Hao Leung which helped India stun Malaysia, a five-time champions, and secure a first-ever medal in the Thomas Cup in 43 years. “Being part of this squad, I could be part of that moment, could be part of that podium. I am lucky enough to get that feeling which no one else in the world can feel.”

