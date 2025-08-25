Arjun plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has been a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hander has also played 15 List A matches and has accumulated 62 runs. He also has 21 scalps to his name

Legendary Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday confirmed that his son, Arjun, was engaged. Earlier, there were several media reports stating the engagement of Arjun Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandok, who is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

However, both families decided to maintain silence, which in turn led to speculations about the engagement.

On Monday, during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Sachin provided an update on his son's engagement. During the session, a user asked the veteran of Indian cricket, "Did Arjun really get engaged?" on which the former cricketer responded, "Yes, he did, and we are really excited for the new phase in his life".

According to several media reports, Arjun and Saaniya's engagement was a private event and was attended by only the close family members and friends.

Arjun plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has been a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 17 first-class matches, Arjun has scored 532 runs, with a century and two half-centuries. So far, his top score has been 120 runs. With the ball, he has claimed 37 wickets.

The left-hander has also played 15 List A matches and has accumulated 62 runs. He also has 21 scalps to his name.

Arjun has also been a part of 24 T20 matches, in which he has registered 119 runs with a top score of 47. The 25-year-old has bagged 27 wickets in the format.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar has played 200 Test matches for India and has garnered 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has also represented India in 463 ODIs and has scored 18,426 runs, with the help of 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

One of the historic records of Sachin is 100 international centuries for Team India. The feat is still left untouched by any other batsman in the game's history.

The former right-hander batsman also has 25,396 runs in 310 First-Class matches. He also has 81 centuries and 116 half-centuries under his belt in the format.

The 52-year-old has also played 551 List A games and has accumulated 21,999 runs. He also smashed 60 centuries and 114 half-centuries in the List A matches.