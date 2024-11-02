Breaking News
Lewis’ 94 helps WI register big win over England

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda)
AFP |

Lewis blasted an undefeated century to defeat Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday and carried on where he left off against a new-look England in the first of a three-game series

Evin Lewis. Pic/AFP

Evin Lewis smashed a scintillating 94 as West Indies routed England by eight wickets in a rain-hit one-day international on Thursday.


Lewis blasted an undefeated century to defeat Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday and carried on where he left off against a new-look England in the first of a three-game series. 


After dismissing England for just 209, the West Indies raced to 81-0 in 15 overs when rain brought a lengthy delay at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.


Set an adjusted target of 157 from 35 overs, the 32-year-old Lewis hit England’s attack to all parts of the ground, making his runs off just 69 balls. His innings included five fours and eight huge sixes after dominating an opening stand of 118 with Brandon King (30).

