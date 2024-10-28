Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lewis century powers Windies to consolation ODI win over SL

Lewis' century powers Windies to consolation ODI win over SL

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Pallekele
AP , PTI |

Top

The West Indies reached 196-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 156-3 after a five-hour rain delay reduced the match to 23 overs per side at Pallekele International Stadium

Lewis' century powers Windies to consolation ODI win over SL

Evin Lewis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lewis' century powers Windies to consolation ODI win over SL
x
00:00

Evin Lewis’ unbeaten 102 steered West Indies to a consolation victory against series-winner Sri Lanka in the third and last one-day international.


Lewis, playing his first ODI since 2021, hit a straight six to bring up the winning runs and his fifth ODI century off 61 balls. The opener played through even after rolling his left ankle on 51.


The West Indies reached 196-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 156-3 after a five-hour rain delay reduced the match to 23 overs per side at Pallekele International Stadium.
Pathum Nissanka, dropped before he scored and on 17, and Avishka Fernando, also dropped, opened with an 81-run stand in 17 overs for Sri Lanka followed by the rain delay.


When play resumed, Kusal Mendis hit the first four deliveries to the boundary. Nissanka reached his 15th ODI half-century off 58 balls and was run out for 56. Mendis went on to a 19-ball half-century and was dropped twice before finishing 56 not out after nine boundaries and a six over midwicket.

Also Read: Wellalage shines with 3 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka even T20 series vs WI

The West Indies lost its first wicket on 36 but Lewis and captain Shai Hope combined for 72 runs. When Hope was caught for 22, Lewis was joined by Sherfane Rutherford and they saw West Indies home by eight wickets with one over to spare.

Rutherford took just 26 deliveries for his fourth ODI half-century, an unbeaten 50 including three sixes and four boundaries. He also scored 74 and 80 in the series but Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka was named player of the series for scoring 145 runs and taking two wickets. 

Brief scores
SL 156-3 in 23 overs (K Mendis 56, P Nissanka 56; R Chase 1-20) lost to WI 196-2 in 22 overs (E Lewis 102*, S Rutherford 50*) by eight wickets (DLS method)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west indies sri lanka cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK