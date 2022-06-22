Lisa Sthalekar becomes first woman FICA president

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  London
The 42-year-old former Australia captain was confirmed in the role at the FICA Executive Committee meeting held in Nyon, Switzerland

Legendary Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has become the first woman president of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA).

The 42-year-old former Australia captain was confirmed in the role at the FICA Executive Committee meeting held in Nyon, Switzerland.




She will take up a position that has previously been held by former South Africa batter Barry Richards, former West Indies all-rounder Jimmy Adams, and most recently by former England batter Vikram Solanki.

