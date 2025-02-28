Litchfield: Kashvee will be a real talent in future

Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar bagged two wickets each to restrict RCB to 125-7 in 20 overs

Kashvee Gautam

Australia and Gujarat Giants batter Pheobe Litchfield heaped praise on young pacer Kashvee Gautam, who bowled a 1-17 spell against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in her side’s six-wicket win in the WPL clash on Thursday.

Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar bagged two wickets each to restrict RCB to 125-7 in 20 overs. “The way Kashvee and Deandra bowled up front was simply superb. I think Kashvee is going to be a real talent in the future. As an Aussie, I have to say — I’m a little scared! It’s awesome to have her on our side in the WPL,” Litchfield said on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

