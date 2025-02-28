Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Litchfield: Kashvee will be a real talent in future

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar bagged two wickets each to restrict RCB to 125-7 in 20 overs

Litchfield: Kashvee will be a real talent in future

Kashvee Gautam

Australia and Gujarat Giants batter Pheobe Litchfield heaped praise on young pacer Kashvee Gautam, who bowled a 1-17 spell against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in her side’s six-wicket win in the WPL clash on Thursday.


Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar bagged two wickets each to restrict RCB to 125-7 in 20 overs. “The way Kashvee and Deandra bowled up front was simply superb. I think Kashvee is going to be a real talent in the future. As an Aussie, I have to say — I’m a little scared! It’s awesome to have her on our side in the WPL,” Litchfield said on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 sports news cricket news

