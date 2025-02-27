Breaking News
RCB look to put Super Over loss behind vs Gujarat Giants

RCB look to put Super Over loss behind vs Gujarat Giants

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:37 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

The defending champions started strong with two commanding wins, but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have halted their momentum.

RCB look to put Super Over loss behind vs Gujarat Giants

Smriti Mandhana

RCB look to put Super Over loss behind vs Gujarat Giants
Smarting from their dramatic Super Over loss in the Women’s Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to get back on track when they take on bottom-placed Gujarat Giants here on Thursday. The defending champions started strong with two commanding wins, but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have halted their momentum. 


With Delhi Capitals surging to the top of the table after their victory on Tuesday, RCB will be desperate to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants continue to languish at the bottom of the points table, having managed just one win in four outings.


Their latest defeat to Delhi Capitals was particularly dismal, as they barely scraped past the 100-run mark. The loss to UP Warriorz will sting Smriti Mandhana and Co. the most, as they were in control for much of the game but failed to defend 42 runs in the last three overs, leading to a Super Over, where they could muster only four runs.


