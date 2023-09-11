Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Livingstones stunning 95 rescues England

Livingstone’s stunning 95 rescues England

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Southampton
AFP |

Top

In a match reduced by rain to 34 overs per side, England slumped to 8-3 after losing the toss and were still in dire straits at 55-5 in the 13th over when Livingstone came into bat.

Livingstone’s stunning 95 rescues England

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Livingstone’s stunning 95 rescues England
x
00:00

Liam Livingstone’s remarkable 95 not out took England to 226-7 in the second ODI here on Sunday after New Zealand great Trent Boult sparked a top-order collapse.


In a match reduced by rain to 34 overs per side, England slumped to 8-3 after losing the toss and were still in dire straits at 55-5 in the 13th over when Livingstone came into bat. 


Also Read: Conway, Mitchell Tons Guide NZ past England


Veteran left arm-quick Boult, in his 100th ODI, did most of the damage with a stunning burst of three wickets for no runs in eight balls on his way to 3-37.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

england Liam Livingstone new zealand Trent Boult sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK