Livingstone’s stunning 95 rescues England

In a match reduced by rain to 34 overs per side, England slumped to 8-3 after losing the toss and were still in dire straits at 55-5 in the 13th over when Livingstone came into bat.

Liam Livingstone’s remarkable 95 not out took England to 226-7 in the second ODI here on Sunday after New Zealand great Trent Boult sparked a top-order collapse.

Veteran left arm-quick Boult, in his 100th ODI, did most of the damage with a stunning burst of three wickets for no runs in eight balls on his way to 3-37.

