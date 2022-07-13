Lords of Lord's: A behind the scenes look at India's 2002 NatWest series triumph

Amrit Mathur, the Indian cricket team’s media manager on the 2002 tour to England, provides a dressing room view of the epic NatWest Series triumph achieved on this day 20 years ago at the spiritual home of cricket

The Indian team celebrate their NatWest Series victory with the trophy at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, on July 13, 2002. Media manager Amrit Mathur in seated on the extreme right. Pics/Getty Images

In the team meeting a day before the final Sourav Ganguly tells players the team have done well till now, just keep up the good work. On reaching Lord’s on match day, Sourav dumped his bag in the dressing room, arranged his kit, picked his favourite Oakley shades and stuck new Hero Honda stickers on his bats.

Battle-ready Sourav was first out of the dressing room for his warm-up. He knocked a few balls to get the reassuring feel of ball hitting bat and then went to the middle to check the wicket.

Back in the Indian dressing room, a nervous coach is trying to calm his nervous players. John Wright’s message: Don’t bother about the big final at Lord’s, just stick to the game plan and fight. Before the toss, the issue of Anil Kumble‘s fitness has to be resolved. Andrew Leipus (physiotherapist) puts him through normal warm-up drills. Anil bowls a few balls, but isn’t sure. The team decide Anil should play even if 75 per cent fit.

Sourav Ganguly swirls his India jersey at the Lord’s balcony. Pic/Pradeep Mandhani, MID-DAY Archives

The other debate is about what to do with the four players—Wasim Jaffer, Sanjay Bangar, Parthiv Patel, Shiv Sundar Das—who have arrived in England to join the team for the Test series. After much discussion, it’s decided they should watch the match from the Members enclosure next to the pavilion.

When play starts, England seem to run away with the game as edges fall in gaps and players play and miss many times. With 325 on the board, does England have too many? The mood in the dressing room is solemn, the team eat in silence, but Virender Sehwag is positive. VVS Laxman advises Sehwag to play cricketing shots, arguing it’s not possible to get 326 with desperate hitting.

Stressed out coach

Dada chooses a bat from the seven lined up next to his kitbag, each with multiple grips sticking out on top beyond the handle. When the innings starts, Sourav is off like a rocket, blazing away but is out after a rapid 50 and is furious with himself. A stressed-out John sits in a corner, muttering instructions nobody can hear, talking to himself. His tension increases as Sachin Tendulkar makes his way back, bowled by Ashley Giles. At five down for 146, it looked pretty GRIM.

Despite this crushing blow, the mood in the camp is positive with Ajit Agarkar convinced India will win. This is the time when all the tashan started. Instructions were issued to everyone not to move from their seats. This was lockdown time, dressing room curfew with all movement prohibited. Rahul Dravid and Sachin are marooned on Andrew’s massage table for the rest of the game. I stood next to the dressing room door like a statue.

England’s Alex Tudor reacts as Mohd Kaif (centre) and Yuvraj Singh take a run during their crucial 121-run stand in the NatWest Series final

During this tense period, Sourav sends out silent appeals to all the Gods he has on a personal hotline. Divine connection established by the captain, Kaif (87 not out) and Yuvraj (69) add 121 to take India to an unlikely win. Sourav unfurls his shirt on the dressing room balcony and zips down the stairs shouting with delight as members in the Long Room applaud. Sourav is leaping over the gate before the steward can open it and runs on to the field to greet Kaif.

Cash bonanza

During the presentation, BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya calls to announce a R1 crore cash award for the team. Kaif hands me his helmet and a stump (match souvenirs) before taking off for a victory lap.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah bamboozles England to script 10-wicket win for India

The players are in no hurry to leave and the dressing room celebrations are in full swing. Ravi Shastri, who saw it all from the commentary box at the other end, is one of the first to pop in. He uncorks a magnum of expensive champagne (thoughtfully provided by Pete, the super-efficient dressing room attendant) on Kaif and Yuvraj.

With mobiles ringing crazily and players screaming and shouting with joy, it’s anarchy in the Lord’s dressing room. Pictures are taken and souvenirs collected, most coveted being the black match stumps.

In the middle of the chaos, Dada announces dinner. “It’s on me,” he says even as famished players attack the lamb chops and pasta, the post-match refreshments served by the Lord’s kitchen. Match highlights are playing on the telly and every hit by Kaif and Yuvi as India get close to the target, is greeted with whoops of delight.

On the bus ride back to the hotel, an emotionally drained Sourav rises from his designated seat (window, second row on the left, behind Sachin) to thank his teammates; a gracious leader addressing his victorious troops. Sourav’s cell phone keeps buzzing as the whole world is calling or messaging him but he can’t get through to his family in Kolkata. The St James Court hotel staff greet players with laddoos and champagne. Sachin’s wife Anjali is among those waiting in the lobby. A celebratory dinner at Four Seasons hotel is hosted by Rashmi Mehta, the diamond merchant from Belgium, a keen supporter of Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, Dravid announces his ‘retirement’ from wicketkeeping duties and wants the bonus announced by the BCCI to be distributed among all 18—players and coaching staff. Typical Dravid, selfless and considerate.

Brave Yuvi

To end this little recall of a big day in Indian cricket, I must tell you that Yuvi played the final with a broken bone. On the first ball of the match, Marcus Trescothick cut one to Yuvi and chipped his little finger. He knew straightaway it was gone, a day before it was confirmed by a doctor who he consulted.

July 13, 2002 had every-thing—guts, grit and glory.

Brief scores

England 325-5 in 50 overs (N Hussain 115, M Trescothick 109; Z Khan 3-62) lost to India 326-8 in 49.3 overs (M Kaif 87*, Y Singh 69, S Ganguly 60; A Giles 2-47, A Flintoff 2-55, R Irani 2-64) by two wickets