LSG and PBKS banking on their openers to fire

Whenever the two provide a good start, the team invariably does well. Thus, it is crucial that the duo team up when LSG take on Punjab Kings tonight at the Ekana Stadium here.

LSG openers KL Rahul (left) and Quinton de Kock at the nets yesterday

Lucknow Super Giants have made a confident start to their IPL campaign, having won three of their four games. Yet, they need to overcome a few worries in order to hit top gear. The first being the form of their skipper KL Rahul and the second, the fitness of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who is yet to make an appearance. The two at the top are a vital cog as we’ve seen last season. Whenever the two provide a good start, the team invariably does well. Thus, it is crucial that the duo team up when LSG take on Punjab Kings tonight at the Ekana Stadium here.



PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Everyone knows that Rahul has immense talent and when he gets going, he can dominate any bowling attack in the world. But his problem throughout his career has been inconsistency. In four matches this season, he is yet to play a substantial knock. Hopefully, in front of home fans, he’ll be inspired to get back his form.

A fit and firing de Kock is also vital for LSG if they hope to make the playoffs this year too. There are indications that the South African has recovered from the injury he suffered during the ODI series against The Netherlands back home and may take the field against Punjab Kings, who had a heart-breaking defeat to Gujarat Titans in Mohali on Thursday. The team, led by the in-form Shikhar Dhawan will need to recover from that penultimate-ball loss if they hope to overcome a strong challenge from LSG, who have won both their home matches comfortably.

In the absence of de Kock, Nicholas Pooran has taken over the responsibility of not only donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves, but also the mantle of a finisher in the side. If Rahul and de Kock hit the straps, and with players like Pooran, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni to follow, it will be a difficult task for the Punjab Kings bowlers to restrict LSG.

Punjab Kings have relied too heavily on their openers, Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. In the last match, both failed to get going and thereafter it was an uphill task to post a big total. However, credit should go to their bowlers for making Gujarat Titans fight for the win. Punjab have a very good bowling attack, but they need their batters to back them up by providing a total in excess of 180.