Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

The highly anticipated 16th group-stage encounter of IPL 2025 will witness the Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this evening. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI have had a turbulent start to their campaign, securing just one victory in three matches. They currently occupy the sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table and will be eager to gain momentum with a win tonight.

Mumbai Indians have sorely missed the services of their ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in their last three encounters. The star bowler suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which subsequently ruled him out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

As per earlier reports, Bumrah is expected to rejoin the MI camp around mid-April. Given this timeline, it is highly improbable that he will feature in Friday’s high-voltage clash against LSG. His absence continues to be a significant setback for MI’s bowling attack, but the team must adapt and find alternative strategies to compensate for the void left by their premier fast bowler.

Mumbai Indians’ in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to their campaign, succumbing to defeats in their first two outings. However, they roared back to form in their third fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), delivering a commanding performance that secured them their first win of the season.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, MI's bowling unit delivered a clinical performance, restricting the defending champions KKR to a meager total of 116 runs. The standout performer of the match was Ashwani Kumar, whose sensational spell dismantled the KKR batting lineup, giving MI the upper hand early in the contest.

Chasing the modest target, MI’s batting lineup displayed composure and precision. Their top-order batters executed a measured chase, securing victory by eight wickets. The win not only boosted their confidence but also served as a statement to their competitors that MI remains a formidable force despite early setbacks.

Road ahead

As they prepare to take on LSG, MI will be keen to build on their newfound momentum. While the absence of Bumrah remains a concern, MI will look to capitalise on their recent success and deliver another dominant performance.