LSG vs MI live updates: Can Lucknow's batting mastery annihilate Rohit & Co. in must-win clash?

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL on Tuesday

LSG vs MI (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL on Tuesday. Mumbai are third on the points table with 14 points and with a point less from same the number of games, LSG are holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.

LSG vs MI: A brief overview

Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played an active role in Mumbai's wins in the previous two games. Short of runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma too found some rhythm against Gujarat Titans and will be looking to play a substantial knock at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. On the bowling front, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla continues to make life tough for the batters, while rookie Akash Badhwal has given the pace attack a much-needed boost.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the leading wicket-taker for LSG and stand-in captain Krunal Pandya too showed what he could do with his left-arm spin against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra is also expected to come into play considering the conditions. The pacers have proved to be a tad expensive, especially Avesh Khan, who has an economy rate of 9.75 after nine games. The batting looks formidable despite the absence of injured K L Rahul. Quinton de Kock has made an instant impact as Rahul's replacement at the top, while Kyle Mayers is LSG's leading run-getter in the competition.

LSG vs MI: Complete squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Karun Nair, and Mayank Yadav.



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

LSG vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma,

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla

LSG vs MI: Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan Akash Madhwal

LSG vs MI: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first against Lucknow.

LSG vs MI: Confirmed Playing XIs