LSG vs MI live updates: Naveen strikes twice in same over, Mumbai lose both SKY & Green

Mumbai Indians would like to make the most of the proverbial 'life' to go the distance and win their sixth title. Lucknow would know all too well that they were eliminated at the same stage last year by RCB after being one of the most dominating sides

Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard (Pic: @ipl/Twitter)

The batting unit finally clicking and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Mumbai Indians a more confident side when they meet the plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians have come a long way from their woeful performance last year, when they came up with one of their worst showings in IPL, finishing last.

Having come this far in IPL 2023 after Gujarat Titans did them a good turn by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and pitch-forking the five-time champions into the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, the Rohit Sharma-led side would like to make the most of the proverbial 'life' to go the distance and win their sixth title. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, would know all too well that they were eliminated at the same stage last year by RCB after being one of the most dominating sides.

LSG vs MI: A brief overview

With Mumbai's batting puzzle finally falling in place, LSG bowlers will be aware that they have a task on hand to contain the likes of Rohit and Co. if they get going. LSG have seen MI go down rather tamely to Chennai Super Kings here in the preliminary phase with the batting coming a cropper. They would want to exploit the shortcoming and deny the side that has been struggling to put up a decent pace bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023, Eliminator

Date & Time: May 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

LSG vs MI Probable playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Top Wicketkeeper picks: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Top all-rounder picks: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya (c)

Top batter picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tim David

Top bowler picks: Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG vs MI live streaming

The LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST and will be aired live on television in India via Sports18 Network. The Eliminator will be live-streamed in India through Jio Cinema. Also, follow the live score and the latest updates at https://www.mid-day.com/.

LSG vs MI: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won toss, opt to bat first against Lucknow

LSG vs MI: Confirmed Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

8:28 PM: 120/4 (13 Overs)

Naveen-ul-Haq is on fire at the moment, he has taken three wickets for Lucknow Super Giants now and just look at the names - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green. LSG bounce back into this contest.

8:18 PM: 98/2 (10 Overs)

Mumbai Indians on top at the moment with Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green in the middle batting on strike-rates of over 150. Lucknow Super Giants desperate for a wicket at the moment.

8:10 PM: 75/2 (8 Overs)

Ravi Bishnoi into the attack for the Lucknow Super Giants as both Mumbai Indians batters look to push the run rate over 10 runs per over. LSG would love to take a wicket here and get things under their control.

8:00 PM: 62/2 (6 Overs)

Mumbai Indians have got off to a fiery start in their powerplay as Cameron Green takes Krunal Pandya to the cleaners, MI look in business mood tonight as LSG concede 62 runs in the powerplay.

7:55 PM: 38/2 (5 Overs)

Rohit Sharma gets caught by Ayush Badoni bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq and in the next over Ishan Kishan is caught behind by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Yash Thakur. LSG are off to a good start.

7:55 PM: 30/0 (4 Overs)

Big over for the Mumbai Indians, 16 runs from that Krunal Pandya over, the plan has not worked for the Lucknow Super Giants as MI got off to a fine start in the powerplay.

7:45 PM: 13/0 after 2 overs

Ishan Kishan starts the inning with a powerful boundary, later hits two consecutive boundaries on the last two balls of the second over.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma begins proceedings for Mumbai Indians, while skipper Krunal Pandya walks in to bowl the first over.