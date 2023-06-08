Maharashtra Premier League: Kolhapur Tuskers rope in Kedar Jadhav as icon player

Former India ODI specialist Kedar Jadhav was named the 'Icon Player' for the Kolhapur Tuskers in the upcoming Maharashtra Premier League, slated to be held here from June 15-29

Kedar Jadhav (Pic: AFP)

Kedar Jadhav has played 73 ODIs, 9 T20Is and has been a member of five franchises in the IPL including Chennai Super Kings when they won the 2018 season, although he was sidelined with an injury.

"Jadhav's leadership qualities and immense cricketing knowledge will guide and inspire the side throughout the tournament," the Kolhapur franchise stated in a release. His presence brings a wealth of experience and a strong batting presence to the Kolhapur Tuskers, making him a vital asset to the team's success.

Meanwhile, off-spin all rounder Naushad Shaikh emerged as MPL's costliest buy when Kolhapur Tuskers snapped him for Rs 6 lakh.

In addition to Naushad and Jadhav, the Kolhapur Tuskers have acquired the likes of Sahil Autade (Rs 3.8 lakh), Ankit Bawane (Rs 2.8 lakh), Taranjit Dhillon (Rs 1.6 lakh) and Sachin Dias (Rs 1.5 lakh) among others.

The brainchild of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, the MPL will be a six-team affair with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pune), Rahul Tripathi (Nashik) and Rajvardhan Hangaregekar (Sambhajinagar) plying their trade.

(With PTI inputs)

