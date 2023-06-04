Breaking News
Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Picture Courtesy/Ruturaj Gaikwad's Instagram account

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday.


Gaikwad shared some pictures from the wedding on his Instagram. "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!," said caption of Gaikwad's post.


 
 
 
 
 
Ruturaj was recently part of CSK's victorious IPL 2023 campaign. He was one of the stars of the campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs. 

