Majhi Mumbai outclass Falcon Risers Hyderabad by six wickets in ISPL

Continuing their impressive form in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Season 2, Majhi Mumbai outclassed Falcon Risers Hyderabad by six wickets to record a second consecutive victory at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

Chasing a target of 66 runs, Mumbai needed only 7.3 overs to wrap up the issue, losing four wickets along the way.

Mumbai were off to a steady start with the openers Mohammed Nadeem and Rajat Mundhe putting together a partnership of 24 runs in the first two overs. However, the Falcons roared back into contention with some excellent display of pace bowling as Rajat Mundhe and Karan More were dismissed in consecutive overs.

Hyderabad pacer Parveen Kumar put the Mumbai batters under even more pressure by clinching the wickets of Mahendra Chandan and Mohammed Nadeem in the sixth over.

However, Amit Naik and Abhishek Kumar Dalhor pulled Mumbai out of trouble with their big hitting, scoring 14 runs between them in the 50-50 Challenge over. That all but sealed the issue in Mumbai's favour.

Nadeem was the top scorer for Mumbai with 25 runs off 18 deliveries while Parveen Kumar returned impressive figures of 2/3 for Hyderabad.

Earlier, Hyderabad ran into trouble right away, losing a flurry of wickets early. Opener Padmesh Mhatre lasted for only two deliveries before going for a bit hit off pacer Rajendra Singh only to see Vijay Pawle pull off an excellent catch at mid off.

Mansoor KL and Kisan Satpute - the other opener - also went back in the second and third overs respectively to leave the Falcons struggling at 8-3 after three overs.

Vishwajit Thakur and Aakash Jangid tried to stich together a partnership before the Mumbai bowlers again regained the upper hand with both departing in consecutive overs.

The rest of the Hyderabad batters also failed to leave their mark as the Mumbai bowlers continued to claim wickets at regular intervals. Shreyash Kadam was the only Hyderabad batter who managed to take the fight to the rival camp, smashing 31 runs off just 13 balls with 2 hits to the fence and three sixes studding his innings.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor was the most succesful bowler for Mumbai with figures of 3/25 and was adjudged the Man of the Match.