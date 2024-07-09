Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Maldives invite T20 champs to celebrate triumph

Maldives invite T20 champs to celebrate triumph

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Male
PTI |

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won the trophy in Barbados after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29

Rohit Sharma

The recently-crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team have been invited to celebrate its triumph in Maldives by the country’s tourism association and its marketing and public relations corporation. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won the trophy in Barbados after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.



Also Read: Full faith in Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will win WTC and Champion Trophy: Jay Shah


“Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team,” the two bodies said in a joint statement.

