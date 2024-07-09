The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won the trophy in Barbados after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29

Listen to this article Maldives invite T20 champs to celebrate triumph x 00:00

The recently-crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team have been invited to celebrate its triumph in Maldives by the country’s tourism association and its marketing and public relations corporation. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won the trophy in Barbados after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

“Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team,” the two bodies said in a joint statement.

