Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Marcus Stoinis keen to play for Australia
<< Back to Elections 2024

Marcus Stoinis keen to play for Australia

Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

“On the playing front, obviously, I want to make sure that I’m there and that’s also why it’s so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [IPL], that’s why I love it so much,” he said

Marcus Stoinis keen to play for Australia

Lucknow Super Giants batter Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Marcus Stoinis keen to play for Australia
x
00:00

Despite missing out on Cricket Australia’s central contract for the 2024-25 season, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis wants to use the impact hundred against CSK as a leverage to extend his white-ball career beyond the upcoming T20 World Cup.


“On the playing front, obviously, I want to make sure that I’m there and that’s also why it’s so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [IPL], that’s why I love it so much,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants chennai super kings cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK