Updated on: 30 March,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Napier
AP , PTI |

Mark Chapman ton guides NZ to 73-run win over Pakistan

NZ’s Mark Chapman celebrates his century against Pakistan in Napier on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Mark Chapman scored 132 and Daryl Mitchell 76 in a 199-run partnership as New Zealand made 344-9 and went on to beat Pakistan by 73 runs on Saturday in the first ODI.


Chapman posted his third ODI century and rebuilt the innings with Mitchell after New Zealand had been three wickets down in the 13th over, struggling against bounce and swing from the Pakistan fast bowlers.


Muhammad Abbas, the first Pakistan-born player to play for New Zealand, made 50 from 24 balls — the fastest half century by a player on debut in ODIs.


Babar Azam led Pakistan’s run chase with 78 from 83 balls but when he was dismissed, Pakistan slumped, losing seven wickets for 22 runs.

For much of their innings, Pakistan were ahead of New Zealand, 64-0 after 10 overs where New Zealand had been 34-2.

new zealand pakistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

