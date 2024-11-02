Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Game is evenly poised Daryl Mitchell on Wankhede Test

'Game is evenly poised': Daryl Mitchell on Wankhede Test

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

“We put a total on the board. Hopefully, now we can take a few more wickets and we’ll see what happens tomorrow [Saturday]. But yeah, the game is evenly poised,” Mitchell said on Friday

'Game is evenly poised': Daryl Mitchell on Wankhede Test

Daryl Mitchell. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Game is evenly poised': Daryl Mitchell on Wankhede Test
x
00:00

Middle-order batsman Daryl Mitchell, who overcame dehydration to score a fighting 82 to help NZ post 235 against India on Friday, expressed delight in being able to contribute to his team’s cause in challenging conditions.


“We put a total on the board. Hopefully, now we can take a few more wickets and we’ll see what happens tomorrow [Saturday]. But yeah, the game is evenly poised,” Mitchell said on Friday. 


Mitchell, 33, who shared a 87-run fourth wicket stand with Will Young (71, 4x4, 2x6), added: “I am really proud to have contributed to putting a score on the board for the team and to do it in what were challenging conditions. Really proud to do it with my Fern on my chest.” 


Also Read: Tensions rise as Rohit, Mitchell spar over Sarfaraz, Pant's provocative actions at Wankhede

He revealed how he recharged himself in the tea break when he was unbeaten on 53: “Obviously that tea break was good timing. I jumped in the ice bath and sat in there for about 10 minutes so I definitely came out feeling a lot better after that. 
 
“It’s pretty warm out there today [Friday], the humidity was pretty sticky and there wasn’t a lot of breeze. For us back home, it’s the middle of winter so this is always a good challenge. It’s good fun and that’s why you play Test cricket… to test yourself in these conditions. I’m very proud to get the job done and contribute to the team.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series Tom Latham wankhede test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK