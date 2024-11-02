“We put a total on the board. Hopefully, now we can take a few more wickets and we’ll see what happens tomorrow [Saturday]. But yeah, the game is evenly poised,” Mitchell said on Friday

Daryl Mitchell. Pic/AFP

Middle-order batsman Daryl Mitchell, who overcame dehydration to score a fighting 82 to help NZ post 235 against India on Friday, expressed delight in being able to contribute to his team’s cause in challenging conditions.

Mitchell, 33, who shared a 87-run fourth wicket stand with Will Young (71, 4x4, 2x6), added: “I am really proud to have contributed to putting a score on the board for the team and to do it in what were challenging conditions. Really proud to do it with my Fern on my chest.”

He revealed how he recharged himself in the tea break when he was unbeaten on 53: “Obviously that tea break was good timing. I jumped in the ice bath and sat in there for about 10 minutes so I definitely came out feeling a lot better after that.



“It’s pretty warm out there today [Friday], the humidity was pretty sticky and there wasn’t a lot of breeze. For us back home, it’s the middle of winter so this is always a good challenge. It’s good fun and that’s why you play Test cricket… to test yourself in these conditions. I’m very proud to get the job done and contribute to the team.”