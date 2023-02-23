Mark Taylor: Don’t know what Agar’s future is as a Test player

Breaking News
23 February,2023
Agar, who played in the Sydney Test against South Africa alongside off-spinner Nathan Lyon last month, has now gone from being Australia’s second-preferred spin option to now not being in the Test scheme of things

With spin all-rounder Ashton Agar being sent home from the Test tour of India, former Australia captain Mark Taylor is left confused over how the left-arm bowler’s future in Test cricket would look like.


Agar, who played in the Sydney Test against South Africa alongside off-spinner Nathan Lyon last month, has now gone from being Australia’s second-preferred spin option to now not being in the Test scheme of things.



Also Read: Australian spinners struggling with low bounce, admits skipper Pat Cummins


“I don’t know what his future is as a Test player. They picked him for the Sydney Test, which I thought was a good selection. But then they didn’t pick him in India. So I don’t see what sort of future he has left,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

