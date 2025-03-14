Recent scans followed by a surgery have revealed ligament damage in his left knee, ruling him out of action for an extended period, as per ICC

Mark Wood. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mark Wood to miss all forms of cricket for next 4 months due to knee injury x 00:00

England pacer Mark Wood will be missing out on all formats of cricket for the next four months due to a knee injury that worsened during his side's ICC Champions Trophy campaign, which ended without a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent scans followed by a surgery have revealed ligament damage in his left knee, ruling him out of action for an extended period, as per ICC.

"I am gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," Wood told England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as quoted by ICC.

"But I have got every confidence that I will be back firing on all cylinders now that I have been able to sort my knee out. I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I cannot wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team," he said.

Wood has been dealing with a persistent knee issue for over a year, but the discomfort worsened during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage match against Afghanistan.

The increased stiffness ultimately led to further medical assessments, confirming the severity of the injury.

With the surgery now complete, the 35-year-old pacer is set to begin his rehabilitation process.

Wood aims to regain full fitness by the end of July 2025.

England is set to take on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test next in May, followed by a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.

Following that, they are set to take on India in a five-match Test series at home, starting June 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever