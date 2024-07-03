Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Markram was brave tactically astute against India Smith

'Markram was brave, tactically astute against India': Smith

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

South Africa had a near-perfect campaign in the T20 World Cup under Markram’s captaincy with their only defeat coming in the final when India pipped the Proteas by seven runs

'Markram was brave, tactically astute against India': Smith

Graeme Smith. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Markram was brave, tactically astute against India': Smith
x
00:00

Aiden Markram was ‘brave’ and ‘tactically astute’ while leading South Africa to their first-ever appearance in the final of the T20 World Cup, which they narrowly lost to India last week at Barbados, said former skipper Graeme Smith on Wednesday.


South Africa had a near-perfect campaign in the T20 World Cup under Markram’s captaincy with their only defeat coming in the final when India pipped the Proteas by seven runs.


“Aiden was particularly good during the tournament. He was tactically astute, had good plans and was brave enough to make the big calls and then get all his players to commit to it,” said Smith in a media release.


Also Read: Champions Trophy: Ind-Pak on March 1 in Lahore, but BCCI yet to give consent

“We have, of course, seen Aiden captain in this manner before over the course of the past two SA20 seasons, leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back championship titles, but now he has transferred this experience to the international arena,” added Smith, who is SA20’s league commissioner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK