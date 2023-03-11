Matthew Hayden: Khawaja is similar to Mark Waugh

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden showered praise on Usman Khawaja after the opener scored 180 against India in the fourth Test, saying that the left-hander is similar to ex-Test great Mark Waugh

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the second day of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

“Khawaja should be in that 100 Test match category. He’s played 59 Test matches, I reckon that he is 40 short of what it should have been, and that is due to his underwhelming body language. He is similar to someone like Mark. He was so stylish that the word ‘soft’ was invented. He was so sharp and good, just like Khawaja,” said Hayden.

