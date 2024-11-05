'May the kindness you spread...': Vikas and Bhawna Kohli share heartfelt birthday wishes for Virat Kohli

The close-knit bond between Kohli and his family was evident as both siblings posted touching tributes on their Instagram stories

Virat Kohli with brother Vikas and sister Bhawna (Pic: AFP)

Siblings of talismanic batter Virat Kohli, Vikas and Bhawna, took to social media to share heartfelt messages in honour of the 36-year-old's birthday.

The close-knit bond between Kohli and his family was evident as both siblings posted touching tributes on their Instagram stories.

Kohli's sister, Bhawna Dhingra, shared a picture with the cricketing icon, wishing him a heartfelt message: "May the divine light always shine upon you, and may the kindness you spread return to you in the most amazing ways. Happy Birthday!"

Kohli's brother and sister wished Virat on his 36th birthday (Pic: Instagram)

Meanwhile, brother Vikas, posted a picture of the trio—himself, Bhawna, and Virat—with the simple yet warm caption: "Happy Birthday, Bhai. Stay blessed always."

With a stellar career spanning over 15 years, Virat has cemented his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His impressive records and numerous awards are a testament to his dedication and hard work.

From the days of being a young, spike-haired prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title win at Kuala Lumpur to 2008, Virat has proven himself to be the epitome of consistency, hard work, top-level fitness, dedication, aggression and various other traits a top-class sportsperson would have.

Having won India some of its biggest matches and spearheaded some of the sport's remarkable run-chases, Virat has evolved from just a classy stroke player to something way more: A statistician's delight that keeps everyone dissecting and marvelling at his numbers and a symbol of what Indian cricket is in modern age: Aggressive, in-your-face, resilient, razor sharp technically, filled with trophies to the brim and most importantly, a brand that has elevated the sport of cricket to people and places unknown.

Right from his international debut in 2008, Virat has represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter and century-maker for India in Tests.

