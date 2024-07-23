Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MCA all set for big prez battle

Updated on: 23 July,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Ex-MCA president and current BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar (in suit) with MCA prez contender Sanjay Naik (white shirt) at a function attended by former India cricketers Abey Kuruvilla, Salil Ankola and Jatin Paranjape (behind row) among others, yesterday

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will have a new president by this evening as the two Naiks—Ajinkya and Sanjay—contest for the big seat which was left vacant following the death of MCA chief Amol Kale in June.


Ajinkya Naik
Ajinkya Naik



Ajinkya has said he wants to create infrastructure for players to train in the monsoon months instead of them going to other states to tune up for the season. 


Meanwhile, one of Sanjay’s objectives is to revive the Mumbai T20 league. Both candidates are current office bearers;  Ajinkya the association’s secretary, Sanjay the vice-president.

