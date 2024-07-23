Ajinkya has said he wants to create infrastructure for players to train in the monsoon months instead of them going to other states to tune up for the season.

Ex-MCA president and current BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar (in suit) with MCA prez contender Sanjay Naik (white shirt) at a function attended by former India cricketers Abey Kuruvilla, Salil Ankola and Jatin Paranjape (behind row) among others, yesterday

Listen to this article MCA all set for big prez battle x 00:00

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will have a new president by this evening as the two Naiks—Ajinkya and Sanjay—contest for the big seat which was left vacant following the death of MCA chief Amol Kale in June.

ADVERTISEMENT



Ajinkya Naik

Ajinkya has said he wants to create infrastructure for players to train in the monsoon months instead of them going to other states to tune up for the season.

Also Read: 'Wasn't there when KL was superseded': Agarkar

Meanwhile, one of Sanjay’s objectives is to revive the Mumbai T20 league. Both candidates are current office bearers; Ajinkya the association’s secretary, Sanjay the vice-president.