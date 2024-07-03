Congress' Nana Patole files nomination for Mumbai Cricket Association chief election

Earlier, Mazgaon Cricket Club in the city appointed Nana Patole, who heads the Maharashtra Congress, as its representative in the MCA, sparking off speculation that he might contest the election

Nana Patole. File Pic

Congress leader Nana Patole has filed a nomination for the July 23 election for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief, sources close to him said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Nana Patole's nomination was, however, submitted after the deadline ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, and it was not clear whether it would be accepted or not, they added.

Earlier, Mazgaon Cricket Club in the city appointed Nana Patole, who heads the Maharashtra Congress, as its representative in the MCA, sparking off speculation that he might contest the election.

The post of MCA president became vacant following the death of incumbent chief Amol Kale last month.

Nana Patole in a post on X on Wednesday thanked the Mazgaon Cricket Club for giving him the opportunity to represent it in the MCA.

"I assure that I will make genuine efforts to work for the welfare of young players coming from ordinary backgrounds," he said, according to the PTI.

In the past, senior Maharashtra politicians including Prithviraj Chavan and late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Gopinath Munde have represented the club at the MCA.

Congress to ensure representation to all social components in upcoming assembly polls: Chennithala

AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the party will make efforts to ensure that "all social components" get a representation in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, reported the PTI.

Addressing party workers here, he said the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have registered a resounding victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, and urged them to work in the same way at the district, taluka and booth levels to remove the "corrupt" Mahayuti government in the state and bring the MVA to power.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress won 13 seats in Maharashtra, a big jump from the solitary seat it won in 2019, while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged nine and the NCP (SP) eight.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in the next few months.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's cell and departments felicitated Chennithala and state president Nana Patole for the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections under their leadership. The event was held at the Shivaji Mandir in Dadar.

Speaking on the occasion, Patole said various cells and departments of the state Congress played an important role in the party's massive victory in the parliamentary polls in the state.

"All of them went from village to village in the state to spread the Congress' ideology and also distributed the letter of Congress' five Nyayas with 25 guarantees. Although the Lok Sabha battle has been won, the struggle is not yet over," he said, as he called upon the party cadre to work towards its success in the assembly polls.

