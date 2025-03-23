MCA approves 50 per cent hike in pension for ex-cricketers, umpires

The association took this decision in its Apex Council Meeting which also decided to provide medical cover for the representatives of affiliated clubs

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Sunday approved a 50 percent hike in the monthly pension for former cricketers and umpires, announced MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

The association took this decision in its Apex Council Meeting which also decided to provide medical cover for the representatives of affiliated clubs.

"Our former cricketers and umpires have laid the foundation for Mumbai's glorious cricketing legacy. As a token of gratitude, we have decided to increase their monthly pension by 50 per cent, ensuring they receive the dignity, care, and financial support they truly deserve," said Naik in a media release. Currently the only domestic cricket association in the country to provide pension to former cricketers, MCA's new step will allow those players who are above the age of 70 to get Rs 30000 per month.

In case of the players' death, their spouses will get this amount, which earlier was Rs 20000.

The former Ranji players who are below 70, will now get Rs 15000 per month as against the Rs 10000 in a month.

Under the Mediclaim policy reimbursement for the authorised representatives of affiliated clubs will get a coverage of up to Rs 10,00,000.

"The affiliated clubs are the backbone of Mumbai cricket, and their representatives have worked selflessly for the growth of the game.

"By introducing a mediclaim reimbursement policy of up to Rs 10 lakh for authorised representatives, we aim to prioritise their health and well-being, recognising their invaluable contribution to our cricketing ecosystem," he added.

