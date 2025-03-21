Breaking News
MCA reminded to honour Ajit Wadekar at Wankhede Stadium

Updated on: 21 March,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar too was announced as a Lifetime Achievement awardee, but he was out of town on Thursday

Ratnakar Shetty (left), Diana Edulji and Pravin Barve (right) proudly display their MCA Lifetime Achievement Awards. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Former BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty urged the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to honour former India and Mumbai captain Ajit Wadekar for his immense contribution to Indian as well as Mumbai cricket. 


 Shetty was honoured with a lifetime award at the MCA’s Annual Awards function at their BKC ground along with ex-India women’s team skipper Diana Edulji and the association’s former administrator Pravin Barve; the chief guest being Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan. 


Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar too was announced as a Lifetime Achievement awardee, but he was out of town on Thursday. 


Shetty, who served MCA since 1990 and was the secretary in 1996, said: “Off the track, I have one request to make… please don’t forget Ajit Wadekar. He deserves to be named at the Wankhede Stadium. He was one of the greatest India captains and I think it’s time that we give that honour to him also.”

Shetty credited MCA for giving him the opportunity to serve Mumbai as well as Indian cricket. “Mumbai cricket is something special. MCA was the launching pad for my success as a cricket administrator. Whatever I could do for the BCCI, it was because I learnt the art of cricket administration at MCA. I thank the MCA Apex Council for this great gesture,” he added. 

Former MCA president and state minister Ashish Shelar was also present as a chief guest. Late left-arm spinner Padmakar Shivalkar’s wife was honoured too. Shivalkar passed away at the age of 84 on March 3. Mumbai’s various age group teams including the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy champions were also 
felicitated.

