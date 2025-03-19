Vengsarkar, Edulji to be honoured at MCA annual awards tomorrow

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Vengsarkar, one of Mumbai’s finest batters, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022-23, while Edulji, a pioneer of women’s cricket in India

Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will felicitate its 2023-24 Ranji Trophy-winning team, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, and ex-India women’s skipper Diana Edulji at its annual awards ceremony here on Thursday.


Vengsarkar, one of Mumbai’s finest batters, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022-23, while Edulji, a pioneer of women’s cricket in India, will be also be honoured, “celebrating her trailblazing journey”, stated an MCA release. Prof Ratnakar Shetty (administrator) — will also be honoured for his decades of service in cricket administration, while Pravin Barve will be feted for his service to Mumbai cricket.


