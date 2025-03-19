No. 4 to No. 3: Iyer goes higher!

After excelling at two down during India’s Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai recently, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas promotes himself in batting order for upcoming IPL

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer during net practice in Chandigarh yesterday. Pic/Punjab Kings

Having performed the role of a “silent hero” at number four in the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign, Shreyas Iyer wants to make a big impact at number three position in this Indian Premier League season.

Iyer is not part of India’s T20 set up but a productive debut season for Punjab Kings could revive his international career in the shortest format.

IPL-17-winning captain

He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season where he batted in the middle-order. With Punjab Kings, an underperforming franchise since IPL’s inception in 2008, Iyer feels no pressure of leading the team and just wants to win another trophy.

“We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be number three. And that’s what I’m focusing at. I wouldn’t say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. “This time I’m quite clear about that position. And I’m going to be focusing on that number. As long as coach approves of me,” Iyer said at the season opening media interaction seated alongside head coach Ricky Ponting.

Fresh from a successful Champions Trophy, Iyer is excited about his reunion with Ponting. They both worked together at Delhi Capitals.

“I’ve worked with him for almost three years in a franchise. And I know how he thinks about every individual on and off the field. He supports everyone. You see in some places there is a senior-junior culture.

“But when I worked with him for the first time, he made me feel like I’m a great player. And I can easily excel in this format. So, the confidence he gives is of a different level,” Iyer said.

“And it feels good to work with him. If, for example the result has gone here and there, his mind doesn’t fluctuate. He thinks in the same way. And he just likes to win.”

And what his shared goal of the partnership with the Australian legend? “The importance is to win the trophy. There is no pressure [of Punjab having never won the IPL]. It is an opportunity,” said Iyer.

Iyer’s reunion with Ponting

Ponting was all praise for Iyer at the media interaction. Punjab had retained only two players ahead of the mega auction where they built a squad full of match winners including Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen.

“I was desperate to work with Shreyas again. We had a great working relationship at Delhi over a long period of time. He’s one of the best players that I’ve worked with,” the former Australia captain said.

