Jagdish Achrekar

The recent outburst by Mumbai’s selection committee chairman against international players who represented the team in Ranji Trophy matches must have sent tremors of unease through the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) administration. While an analysis of the star players’ performance may not match their standing at the international level, questioning their ethic is unbecoming of the chairman. I dare say that a scrutiny of the selection process over the past year would raise even more questions.

The selectors experimented with four wicketkeepers in the season (Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore and Aakash Anand) and are yet to find one capable of keeping wickets for a five-day Ranji Trophy match. Moreover, they seem indecisive about incorporating young fast bowlers into the playing XI, persisting with tired legs instead. And what became of a fast bowler who was thrust into the playing XI in one of the away games late last year? The last I heard of him was that he was not even in the playing XI for his club.

The selection of four fast bowlers for the semi-final on the Jamtha track was perplexing, as was the non-inclusion of two off-spinners against a team with five left-handed batsmen. The non-selection of Suryansh Shedge in the Ranji team in favour of playing the U-23 match raises questions about the selection committee’s thought process. Several “ifs” linger. If the National Cricket Academy had released Musheer Khan and Tushar Deshpande before February 17, the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final, instead of February 19, the outcome of the match against Vidarbha might have been different.

This would have necessitated benching two players, potentially displeasing some, but ultimately pleasing those who have Mumbai cricket’s larger interests at heart. Musheer, who scored a century in the previous year’s Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha and Tushar Deshpande, our fastest bowler, would have undoubtedly pressured the Vidarbha team.

Another pertinent “if” arises: If 19-year-old Ayush Mhatre had played two U-23 league matches, like Himanshu Singh and Suryansh Shedge, he would have been available for the U-23 finals. With Shedge injured, Ayush Mhatre’s inclusion would have boosted the U-23 team’s morale. Mumbai’s exit in the semi-final stage of the national championships is not a disgrace, but there are a lot of questions which need to be answered. I don’t foresee any answers.

Jagdish Achrekar was MCA Treasurer before the 2022 elections.

