Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan hurt in accident ruled out of Irani Cup match

Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan hurt in accident, ruled out of Irani Cup match

Updated on: 28 September,2024 12:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Musheer’s brother Sarfaraz is with the Indian team which is playing the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Sarfaraz however is not in the playing XI.

Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan hurt in accident, ruled out of Irani Cup match

India U-19 player Musheer Khan

Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan hurt in accident, ruled out of Irani Cup match
Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer Musheer Khan has met with a road accident which puts him out of the October 1-5 Irani Cup match against the Rest of India in Lucknow. The accident is believed to have taken place in Lucknow.


The Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil is on his way to the hospital where Musheer has been admitted in Lucknow. Sanjay Patil, the Mumbai Cricket Association senior selection committee head said there will be no replacement for Musheer for the Irani Cup.


In recent domestic cricket performances, Musheer Khan has shown promising results in both the Ranji and Duleep Trophy tournaments. During the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, he scored 136 runs in the first innings, six in the next and collected 2 wickets. In the quarterfinal encounter against Baroda, the player scored an impressive 204 in the first innings but was dismissed for a duck in the second, contributing one wicket.

In a recent Duleep Trophy match, he added another century to his total. Overall, Khan has 346 runs, including two centuries, a high score of 204, and three wickets in these matches.

