MCA postpones Kanga League by a week

Updated on: 23 July,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Harit Joshi | harit.joshi@mid-day.com

The prestigious multi-day monsoon tournament was set to begin on July 31. However, after a recent meeting with several plot holders of clubs, it was noted that incessant rainfall in the last few weeks did not provide groundsmen enough time to prepare the pitches

Representative Image


Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday decided to postpone the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League by a week.

The prestigious multi-day monsoon tournament was set to begin on July 31. However, after a recent meeting with several plot holders of clubs, it was noted that incessant rainfall in the last few weeks did not provide groundsmen enough time to prepare the pitches. “All the plot holders unanimously requested to postpone the Kanga League by one week. All the members present, including the tournament committee chairman agreed to the request,” MCA joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated.

Earlier in the day, MCA secretaries Sanjay Naik and Shaikh shot off an email to the Apex Council members, seeking their opinion on the postponement of the League. Some members wished the matter to be discussed in the Apex Council meeting, which is scheduled for July 27. However, a majority of the members supported the decision to postpone the tournament.


Meanwhile, the issue of providing basic amenities like toilets and water facilities at Mumbai’s maidans is one of the topics on the agenda after a letter from MCA vice-president Amol Kale stated that the issue should be discussed. Also on the agenda is a cash incentive proposal for teams participating in the Kanga League, which came from MCA treasurer Jagdish Achrekar.

