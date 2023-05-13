McCullum on Archer’s MI deal: Game is going in a different direction

Those days are fast approaching to be over said McCullum to the SENZ Breakfast show.

On pacer Jofra Archer being reportedly offered a year-long contract by Mumbai Indians, England men’s Test head coach Brendon McCullum admits that the game is going in a different direction from what it is right now.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Archer is set to be offered a year-round, multi-million-pound deal by the five-time IPL winning team that would require the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to gain permission from the IPL franchise to pick him for England’s international matches. “In the end, the game is going in a different direction.

In the last few years, there’s been a shifting of the sand, somewhat, around international cricket and we’d be completely naive to think that players would turn down huge amounts of money on long-term contracts for a lot less work in these T20 leagues because they should be playing international cricket. Those days are fast approaching to be over,” said McCullum to the SENZ Breakfast show.

